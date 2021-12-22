Feyenoord brushed off their defeat to Ajax and eased to a comfortable 3-0 win over Heerenveen in Friesland.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After being knocked out of the cup by Twente and losing at home to bitter rivals Ajax at the weekend, Feyenoord were looking to bounce back in their final game of 2021. However, Heerenveen went into the game in good form and without a defeat in six league games.
Feyenoord dominated the early stages but Justin Bijlow was forced into an excellent save to deny Heerenveen midfielder Tibor Halilovic.
In the 32nd minute, Feyenoord had the lead with Guus Til finishing convincingly after a nice move involving Orkun Kokcu and Bryan Linssen. Just before the break, Marcos Senesi headed in a corner to make it 2-0.
Henk Veerman had a goal disallowed for Heerenveen early in the second half due to offside before Linssen sealed the victory in the 58th minute with a header.
Alireza Jahanbakhsh thought he had made it 4-0 but his goal was chalked off for offside.
Feyenoord ends the year with a win and they are third, while Heerenveen is 10th.