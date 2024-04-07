Feyenoord eased to a 6-0 victory over Ajax in De Klassieker on Sunday in Rotterdam.
Feyenoord lined up with Bart Nieuwkoop at right back and Lutsharel Geertruida on the left. Ajax had Brian Brobbey back on the bench, while Geronimo Rulli returned in goal.
From the start, Feyenoord were dominant and pushed Ajax back. The opening goal, however, didn’t come until the 34th minute when Igor Paixao raced onto a Yankuba Minteh through ball before lifting it over Rulli.
Minteh then quickly slotted in a second before David Hancko made it three in first half stoppage time. Ajax didn’t even manage a single shot in the first 45 minutes.
At the break, Branco van den Boomen and Chuba Akpom appeared for Ajax but it did not bring an improvement. Minteh added the fourth before the hour mark.
Quinten Timber stole the ball outside the box and lashed in a fifth on the hour mark before Paixao got his second with a vicious strike from inside the area.
Ajax waited until it was 6-0 to register their first shot on goal and they were lucky that their sorry performance didn’t end with a bigger margin of defeat before the end.
6-0 is Feyenoord’s biggest ever De Klassieker win and it is also the biggest defeat in Eredivisie history for Ajax. Feyenoord keep the title race slightly open while Ajax are down to sixth.