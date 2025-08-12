Feyenoord are out of the Champions League after a 5-2 loss at Fenerbahce. The tie ended 6-4 on aggregate.
Leading 2-1 from the first-leg, Feyenoord went into tie with a precious lead and in the 41st minute, Tsuyoshi Watanabe headed in a free-kick to make it 1-0 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate.
However, Feyenoord then fell apart before the break as Archie Brown nodded in an equaliser before Jhon Durán poked the hosts in front.
Early in the second half, Feyenoord had two big chances to equalise but Gonçalo Borges was denied by a good save before Sem Steijn headed wide. Fenerbahce would punish those misses as Fred made it 3-1 which put them ahead on aggregate.
Youssef En-Nesyri made it 4-1 on the counter and that appeared to kill the game. However, Watanabe set up an exciting finish as he lashed in his second of the evening.
Just as Feyenoord were pushing in extra-time to find the goal they needed to level the tie, Fenerbahce added a fifth through Anderson Talisca.
Feyenoord exits the Champions League and they drop into the Europa League.