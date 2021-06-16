The draw for the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League was made on Wednesday with Feyenoord involved.
Feyenoord booked their place in Europe by winning the European Playoff and they will take part in the first UEFA Conference League.
First up for Arne Slot’s side is a tie against either Montenegro’s third-placed side FK Decic or FK Drita from Kosovo. Those two sides will meet on the 8th and 15th of July with the winner hosting Feyenoord a week later.
The clashes will be the first games in charge of Feyenoord for Slot, who will also have new signing Guus Til available.