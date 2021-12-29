Feyenoord have confirmed that former player Christian Gyan has passed away at the age of 43.
The former right-back was under contract with Feyenoord between 1997 and 2007, making 93 appearances and helping the club win the UEFA Cup.
On Wednesday, Feyenoord confirmed that Gyan had sadly passed away after a battle with cancer. The club wrote on their website, “Feyenoord loses in Gyan a former player with a real Feyenoord heart, a favorite of the legion and above all a fantastic person. The club wishes all relatives a lot of strength in coping with this great loss.”
The Ghanaian also had spells with Excelsior, TPS, Wrexham and RoPS.