Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored twice as Feyenoord came from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw against PSV Eindhoven.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Feyenoord were dealt an injury blow with Justin Bijlow ruled out of with a fractured wrist and Timon Wellenreuther made his debut in goal. Quilindschy Hartman and Sebastian Szymański were also missing for the hosts. PSV had new signings Thorgan Hazard and Patrick van Aanholt on the bench.
After only eight minutes, PSV had the lead with Xavi Simons setting up Anwar El Ghazi to score after Orkun Kokcu had lost the ball. PSV then lost both El Ghazi and Phillip Mwene to injury meaning van Aanholt made his debut in the first half.
Feyenoord looked for the equaliser but Walter Benitez kept out Santiago Gimenez twice, while Igor Paixão and Quinten Timber also wasted huge chances to score.
After an hour, Hazard made his debut for the visitors but shortly afterwards, PSV were reduced to ten men with Armando Obispo seeing red for a challenge on Gimenez.
Despite having ten men, PSV doubled their lead with Hazard netting on his debut with a strike into the bottom corner.
PSV then sat deep looking to soak up the pressure and Alireza Jahanbakhsh pulled one back with a header in the 81st minute. The home side then poured forward but missed a number of chances to equalise.
Nine minutes of stoppage time were added on and in the sixth of those, Jahanbakhsh curled the ball past Benitez to make it 2-2 at the end.
Feyenoord remains top of the table while PSV is in fourth and four points behind.