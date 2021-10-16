Feyenoord were held to a shock 2-2 draw by RKC Waalwijk in De Kuip on Saturday evening.
Feyenoord were looking to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat against Vitesse Arnhem just before the international break. However, Arne Slot was unable to call on Luis Sinisterra, who was not ready for the match after returning from international duty with Colombia. Cyriel Dessers came into the starting line-up.
Feyenoord went close twice early on with Marcos Senesi hitting the crossbar with a header before Dessers just failed to net a cross from Alireza Jahanbakhsh.
The hosts eventually took the lead in the 34th minute, with Jens Toornstra finishing after the ball landed at his feet. However, RKC equalised within three minutes with Jens Odgaard taking advantage of inaction in the Feyenoord defence to fire past Justin Bijlow.
In first-half injury time, RKC stunned the home crowd with Vurnon Anita netting after being set up by Odgaard to put the visitors ahead at the break.
Guus Til put Feyenoord level two minutes into the second half after a Marcos Senesi overhead kick landed in his path.
Feyenoord brought in Reiss Nelson after an hour for his debut and he nearly netted with a strike just wide. Jahanbakhsh and Dessers also missed good chances as the hosts went looking for the winning goal.
RKC managed to hold on through a lengthy stoppage time period to book a point. Feyenoord are in fourth spot, while RKC are now 14th.