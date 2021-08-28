According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Feyenoord are interested in signing Manchester United attacker Amad Diallo.
The 19-year-old attacker joined Manchester United from Atalanta Bergamo in January but his chances of playing time this season seem slim, meaning Diallo is likely to head out on loan.
Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Feyenoord are hoping to do a deal for the Ivorian, but they face competition from Premier League and Bundesliga clubs.
Diallo’s camp is set to make their decision in the coming hours on a destination for the winger.