According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord are looking to sign Philippe Sandler on loan from Manchester City.
The Dutchman recently returned to Manchester City after having his loan deal with French side Troyes cut short. The former Ajax and PEC Zwolle defender only made two appearances for Troyes.
Sandler is now set for a return to the Netherlands with Feyenoord hoping to seal a loan deal for the centre-back before the deadline closes on Monday.
The 24-year-old would offer Arne Slot the defensive option he has been seeking so far in the transfer window. Feyenoord were linked with Riechedly Bazoer earlier in January, but that deal now seems to have been ruled out.