PSV Eindhoven’s unbeaten start to the league campaign is over after they were hammered 4-0 by Feyenoord in the Philips Stadion.
PSV Eindhoven had won their opening four games of the season and they were looking to regain top spot from Ajax with a win over Feyenoord. Roger Schmidt decided to make three changes to his regular side with Jordan Teze, Davy Propper and Bruma coming in for Phillip Mwene, Marco van Ginkel and Noni Madueke.
Feyenoord welcome Alireza Jahanbakhsh back into the starting eleven after their Europa Conference League clash with Maccabi Haifa. Bryan Linssen dropped to the bench.
Cody Gakpo, who was making his 100th appearance for PSV, had the first big chance of the game but he poked his shot wide of Justin Bijlow’s goal.
Feyenoord grew into the game as the first-half wore on and in stoppage time, Jens Toornstra fired them in front after a good ball from Marcus Pedersen.
At the break, Schmidt made a bold move by taking off Mario Gotze, Eran Zahavi, and Davy Propper. Yorbe Vertessen, Ryan Thomas and Ritsu Doan came on.
The changes didn’t help the struggling hosts and after an hour the crowd turned on Schmidt after he decided to take off Gakpo and give Carlos Vinicius his Eredivisie debut. Ten minutes after the change, Feyenoord doubled their lead with Linssen finishing off a counter attack.
PSV then fell apart and Feyenoord took full advantage with Toornstra making it 3-0 before Cyriel Dessers got his first goal for the Rotterdammers to complete the humiliation.
PSV now drops to second place after the defeat, while Feyenoord are up to fifth.