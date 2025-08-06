Feyenoord will take a slender lead into the second leg of their Champions League qualifer against Fenerbahce. A 2-1 win was sealed in De Kuip thanks to a 91st minute winner.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Before the match it was confirmed that Sem Steijn had replaced Quinten Timber as the new captain of Feyenoord. Robin van Persie started both in the midfield against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.
Feyenoord began the game brightly and they were denied two penalties before Timber netted in the 21st minute. The midfielder cut inside before sending a strike into the net via a deflection.
Just before the break, Fenerbahce thought they had equalised through Irfan Kahveci but he was flagged for offside.
Fenerbahce controlled the second half and an equaliser seemed inevitable. It came in the 86th minute when Sofyan Amrabat hammered the ball into the net via the underside of the crossbar.
Feyenoord would not be denied the victory, though, as Jordan Bos sent in a cross for Anis Hadj-Moussa to head in the winner.
A crucial victory for Feyenoord ahead of the second leg next week.