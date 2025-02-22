Feyenoord struggled to a 2-1 victory over Almere City on Saturday evening.
After the midweek heroics against AC Milan, Feyenoord returned to Eredivisie action against a side sitting rock bottom.
Almere City brought Feyenoord back down to earth as they took the lead in the sixth minute with Charles-Andres Brym netting after an error from Quandischilly Hartman.
Feyenoord eventually woke up and after half an hour, Givairo Read set up Julián Carranza to tap in an equaliser.
Feyenoord struggled in the second half and it appeared that Almere City would hold on for a point until Read’s cross was netted by David Hancko.
The win means climbs above Utrecht into third while Almere City stays bottom.