Feyenoord needed two goals in stoppage time to seal a 3-1 win over a stubborn Volendam on Thursday evening.
Feyenoord went into the game without Calvin Stengs as Antoni Milambo was handed his first start in the midfield. For Volendam, Michael Dingsdag was in the dugout following the suspension of Matthias Kohler.
Feyenoord seemed to be on their way to a simple win when Quinten Timber fired them ahead in the 13th minute. However, Volendam dug deep and they equalised when Lequincio Zeefuik got through on goal and fired past Justin Bijlow.
Volendam looked to frustrate the hosts and it worked as Feyenoord had plenty of possession without troubling the visitors defence. It seemed that Volendam were going to get a point but Santiago Gimenez found the net with a header in the 93rd minute.
Igor Paixao then quickly added a third to make the scoreline look a bit more convincing at the end. Feyenoord is second and still ten points behind PSV, while Volendam is 18th.