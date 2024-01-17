According to 1908.nl, Feyenoord is interested in signing Nottingham Forest right-back Neco Williams.
Feyenoord is keen to add some full back cover this month and they have identified Williams as a potential target.
The 22-year-old Welshman hasn’t been a regular for Nottingham Forest this season so far and 1908.nl is reporting that Feyenoord is hoping to agree a loan deal with an option to sign.
Williams came through the Liverpool academy but joined Forest in the summer of 2022 for around €20 million. He has made 11 appearances in the Premier League this season but only four of them as a starter.
Williams has a contract until 2026 and it remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest are interested in selling with Ola Aina and Serge Aurier both at the African Cup of Nations.