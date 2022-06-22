Feyenoord are set to raid their neighbours Excelsior Rotterdam to sign midfielder Mats Wieffer.
The 22-year-old impressed for the Rotterdam side last season as they sealed their return to the Eredivisie, and his performances have impressed a number of clubs.
According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord are looking to quickly wrap up a move for the midfielder, who has a contract with Excelsior until 2023.
Wieffer started his career with FC Twente before moving to Excelsior in 2020. He has since made 77 appearances for Excelsior, scoring six goals and adding fifteen assists.