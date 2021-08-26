Feyenoord has progressed to the Europa Conference League group stages after a 6-3 aggregate win over Elfsborg. Arne Slot’s side lost 3-1 in Sweden on Thursday but still go through.
Feyenoord were in a commanding position heading to Sweden after the 5-0 victory in De Kuip last week. Arne Slot started with Wouter Burger in the central defence, while Ofir Marciano was in goal due to Justin Bijlow’s suspension.
The Rotterdammers began brightly with Tyrell Malacia and Alireza Jahanbakhsh going close, but it was Elfsborg who took the lead before the break. Johan Larsson found the net with a free-kick.
Four minutes into the second half, Alexander Bernhardsson made it 2-0 after an error from Feyenoord full-back Marcus Pederson.
Guus Til pulled one back with a close-range finish in the 61st minute but there was to be no comeback and Marokhy Ndione’s deflected strike made it 3-1 for Elfsborg at the end.
Feyenoord progress to the Conference League group stage with the draw made on Friday.