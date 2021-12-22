Feyenoord are hoping to sign Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman in January and have submitted an offer.
On Wednesday, Feyenoord defeated Heerenveen 3-0 in Friesland and just hours after the game, it has been confirmed that the Rotterdammers have submitted an offer for Joey Veerman.
Heerenveen technical director Ferry de Haan confirmed the bid to Voetbal International, “It is true that Feyenoord has reported for Joey. We will now consider what to do next.”
It is no secret that Veerman is open to making a move from Friesland with the midfielder disappointed that a summer move to Hellas Verona fell through. Rangers and AZ Alkmaar also failed with bids for the 23-year-old.
Veerman has made 20 appearances for Heerenveen so far this season, scoring four times and adding seven assists.