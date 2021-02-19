According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord players are refusing to make a wage sacrifice as the club tries to deal with it’s financial issues.
Feyenoord are struggling financially and are coming up with radical ways to save money. One of the management’s ideas was to ask the players to sacrifice some of their wages.
The players had agreed to do that at the end of last year, but according to Voetbal International they have now rejected the demand from the management to do it again.
Manager Dick Advocaat has agreed to turn in some of his wages, but it remains unclear how the club plans to resolve the dispute with the players.
VI adds that Advocaat is worried that the players will now take the dispute onto the pitch and it may affect their chances of qualifying for Europe.