Feyenoord will not sign Bryan Linssen this summer after they failed to reach an agreement with the Vitesse Arnhem forward.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Linssen will be a free agent this summer when he leaves Vitesse Arnhem, and a move to Feyenoord seemed to be on the cards.
However, talks have failed to reach an agreement with Linssen’s demands too much for the club. Feyenoord have now given up on signing the 29-year-old.
Dick Advocaat told Voetbal International, “I also think that Feyenoord’s proposal was okay. Then it is up to the player. That it is not going to happen is a pity, but we are now looking elsewhere for offensive reinforcements.”
Feyenoord director Frank Arnesen added, “We think we have done everything we can.”