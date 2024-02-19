Feyenoord has announced that Jaden Slory has signed a new deal with the club until the summer of 2027.
The talented Netherlands U19 international was coming into the final few months of his contract and was being linked with a move away. Apparently, Ajax and PSV Eindhoven were two of the interested clubs.
However, Feyenoord has prevented Slory from departing on a free and the winger has now signed a contract until the summer of 2027.
Slory has recently been training with the Feyenoord first team but he plays his matches with the U21 side. He will be hoping to break into Arne Slot’s plans in the coming months.