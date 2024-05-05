Feyenoord eased to a 5-0 win over PEC Zwolle on Sunday evening.
PSV may have sealed the Eredivisie title earlier on Sunday, but Feyenoord still hope to have a strong end to the season under departing head coach Arne Slot.
Santagio Gimenez was not fit enough to start but it was his replacement Ayase Ueda who started up front and he opened the scoring. After beating the offside trap, Ueda calmly slotted past Jesper Schendelaar.
Luka Ivanusec then doubled the lead as he diverted a Quinten Timber shot past a stranded Schendelaar.
Early in the second half, Ueda was fouled in the box but his weak penalty was kept out by Schendelaar. Gimenez then entered the pitch and he made no mistake from the spot after a foul on Calvin Stengs to make it 3-0 in the 67th minute.
Lutsharel Geertruida added a 4th before Gimenez rounded off the comfortable victory just before full time.
The win doesn’t change that Feyenoord will finish in second but it gave the crowd a chance to say some goodbye’s to Slot. PEC Zwolle is in 12th.