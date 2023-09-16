Feyenoord eased to a simple 6-1 victory over Heerenveen in De Kuip on Saturday afternoon.
The hosts got off to a perfect start and found themselves 3-0 up within the first 20 minutes. Firstly, Luka Ivanusec got the ball from Calvin Stengs before firing past Andries Noppert.
After a nice team move in the 16th minute, Santiago Gimenez played in Mats Wieffer and the midfielder slotted the ball past Noppert. The Heerenveen stopper then had no chances as Igor Paixao struck low into the bottom corner.
The visitors managed to keep it to three before the break and they even pulled one back through a Simon Olsson solo goal.
After an hour, Feyenoord got their fourth as Gimenez netted from Quilindschy Hartman’s cross. Yankuba Minteh then came off the bench to net the fifth with a clever finish.
Minteh then set up Ondrej Lingr to complete the scoring as the Czech midfielder shot into the far corner for his first goal in De Kuip.
Feyenoord can now start to prepare for the home game against Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday.