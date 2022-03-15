According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord will be without first-choice goalkeeper Justin Bijlow for the rest of the season.
Bijlow is suffering from a foot injury which kept him out of Feyenoord’s clash at the weekend and VI knows that the Netherlands international requires surgery.
Surgery would mean the season is now over for Bijlow, who will now have Ofir Marciano come into the number one spot.
The club is now scanning the free-agent market in order to pick up a back-up until the end of the season. Thijs Jansen and Tein Troost are the other options.