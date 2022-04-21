Feyenoord has abandoned plans to build a new stadium on the Rotterdam waterfront. The ‘Feyenoord City’ idea has now been scrapped and the club will remain at De Kuip.
The Feyenoord city plans have been discussed for years with the club looking to build a new modern stadium on the De Maas and also have a number of other revenue-building options around it.
However, general manager Dennis te Kloese has now confirmed that the club is going to remain at De Kuip as the new stadium plans were too expensive.
On the Feyenoord website, te Kloese said, “It has always been said that the club would like a new stadium if it offers financial progress. That is not the case now, in uncertain times. We cannot make a decision that puts the club in difficult waters.
“It is a pity that it is not possible now. But we have to move on. It seemed to me the right time to clarify this. We are now going to focus on other things.”