Feyenoord have announced the signing of Arsenal winger Riess Nelson on loan.
Amad Diallo was meant to be the new Feyenoord forward but the move broke down after the Manchester United youngster suffered an injury in training. Feyenoord moved quickly and have now snapped up Reiss Nelson from Arsenal.
The 21-year-old has made 48 appearances for the Arsenal first-team while he also had some time on loan in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim. There he made a strong impression with seven goals in 29 matches.
Neilson now bolsters the Feyenoord attack this campaign and he told the club’s website, “I’m looking forward to playing in this beautiful stadium. Feyenoord is a wonderful club and a great challenge for me. I hope I can get the fans cheering soon.”