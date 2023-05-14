Feyenoord officially sealed the Eredivisie title on Sunday with a comfortable 3-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles.
A win was all that was required for the hosts and the party got started early in De Kuip as Oussama Idrissi eased any nerves with the opening goal after only 15 minutes.
Santiago Gimenez then doubled the lead quickly after being set up by Igor Paixao. After that, Go Ahead Eagles caused some danger with Mats Wieffer heading against his own crossbar.
Nine minutes into the second half. Paixao sealed the win with a lovely strike into the top corner and the rest of the match was comfortable for the hosts.
Feyenoord has sealed their 16th Eredivisie title with two games left to play and the party can now get started in Rotterdam.