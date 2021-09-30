Feyenoord defeated Slavia Prague 2-1 at De Kuip in the Europa Conference League on Thursday evening.
In a packed De Kuip, Feyenoord made a good start to the game with Guus Til denied by the Slavia Prague goalkeeper before Bryan Linssen missed the target. In the 13th minute, Feyenoord had the lead with Orkun Kokcu finding the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
In the 24th minute, Feyenoord doubled their advantage as Linssen rose to head in Tyrell Malacia’s cross to the back post. The hosts could have been even further ahead at the break but chances were missed with Luis Sinisterra passing up the biggest opportunity.
Tomás Holes, who also scored for the Czech Republic against the Netherlands at Euro 2020, pulled one back through a header in the 68th minute. Slavia Prague sensed the chance to equalise but Feyenoord held on with Malacia making a crucial goalline clearance.
Feyenoord moves onto four points in the group and are top ahead of their clashes with Union Berlin.