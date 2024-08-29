Feyenoord have sent winger Jaden Slory on loan to Keuken Kampioen Divisie side Dordrecht for the season.
The 19-year-old is considered to be one of the most talented players in the Feyenoord academy but he is yet to make the step up to the first team.
Slory has been allowed to depart to join Dordrecht, where he has the chance to make his professional debut. He follows in the footsteps of a number of Feyenoord talents who have spent time at Dordrecht.
Last season, Shiloh ‘T Zand was loaned to Dordrecht and was named the league’s young player of the season.