Feyenoord trio Naoufal Bannis, Bernardo Silva and Mikael Johnson will spend the rest of the season on loan with Dordecht.
According to Algemeen Dagblad, Feyenoord have decided to loan out the trio in order for them to gain regular playing time.
Bannis has made nine appearances for Feyenoord this season but the striker is not deemed good enough yet by Dick Advocaat. He will get to gain experience in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie because the U21 league is currently cancelled in the Netherlands.
Silva is a midfielder that joined Feyenoord from Benfica in the summer, while Johnsen is a forward.
Feyenoord are also set to loan out talented winger Marouan Azarkan before the transfer window closes.