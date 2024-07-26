Feyenoord are reportedly in talks with Brighton and Hove Albion to sign midfielder Facundo Buonanotte on loan.

Brighton raided Feyenoord this summer to sign Mats Wieffer and the Rotterdam side are looking at returning the favour for a replacement.

According to the reliable 1908.nl, Feyenoord and Brighton are in talks over 19-year-old Argentinian Facundo Buonanotte.

The midfielder has made 40 appearances in the Premier League for Brighton but the arrival of Wieffer may push him down the pecking order.




