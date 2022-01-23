According to Algemeen Dagblad, Feyenoord are set to sign Jorrit Hendrix on loan from Spartak Moscow with an option to buy.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Feyenoord has been looking for a defensive-minded midfielder this month with Riechedly Bazoer heavily linked earlier in the transfer window.
However, AD is reporting that Jorrit Hendrix is now set to join the Rotterdam side in the coming days. It will be an initial loan from Spartak Moscow with an option to make it permanent.
Hendrix came through the PSV academy before making 239 appearances for the club. In January last year, Hendrix moved to Russia but he has only made 22 appearances for Spartak Moscow.