Molde FK have confirmed on Sunday that midfielder Fredrik Aursnes is on his way to Feyenoord.
Feyenoord have already raided Molde this summer to sign full-back Marcus Holmgren Pedersen and they have now gone back to the Norwegian side to sign Aursnes.
Molde have confirmed on their website that they have reached an agreement with Feyenoord for the 25-year-old, who will now make his way to Rotterdam to complete the deal.
The defensive midfielder has made 193 appearances for Molde and he becomes the fifth signing of the summer for Feyenoord after Pedersen, Guus Til, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Gernot Trauner.