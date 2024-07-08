Feyenoord has announced the signing of Costa Rican defender Jeyland Mitchell.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The 19-year-old joins from LD Alajuelense on a five-year deal with Feyenoord paying an undisclosed fee.
A number of top clubs were chasing the young talent, who was part of the Costa Rican squad at this summer’s Copa America. However, it is Feyenoord that has convinced Mitchell.
He becomes their sixth new signing after Anis Hadj Moussa, Chris Kévin-Nadje, Devin Haen, Gijs Smal and Julián Carranza.