Feyenoord have confirmed the signing of Israeli goalkeeper Ofir Marciano on a free transfer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Feyenoord have been looking for a new back-up goalkeeper after Nick Marsman decided to leave the club to join Inter Miami.
Marciano was available on a free transfer after leaving Scottish side Hibernian, and he signs a two-year deal in Rotterdam.
The 31-year-old told the Feyenoord website, “This is such a big club. I’m looking forward to showing myself here and I want to be important for Feyenoord. And I can’t wait to greet the supporters in a full stadium.”
Marciano is the third signing of the summer for Feyenoord after Guus Til and Marcus Holmgren Pedersen.