Feyenoord have made their second signing of the summer with Marcus Holmgren Pedersen joining from Molde FK.
The 20-year-old right-back has signed a five-year deal in Rotterdam and becomes the second signing of the summer for Feyenoord after Guus Til.
Feyenoord technical director Frank Arnesen told the club website, “With the signing of Marcus, the position of right back is again sufficiently occupied. He is a talented boy who for his age already has the necessary European match minutes in his legs. This is important because we also have to start early on that stage. In addition to his defensive qualities, he is also involved in the game in various ways as an emerging back. We are confident that he will take the next steps in his development here at Feyenoord.”
Holmgren Pedersen added, “Feyenoord is the ideal club for me to develop further. The new adventure I was looking for. The Dutch league and the way many teams play are already quite familiar to me. I am really looking forward to meeting my teammates, the staff and of course the supporters. And above all to feel the atmosphere of the full De Kuip.”
The Norwegian youth international has played 36 times for Molde.