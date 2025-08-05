Feyenoord has announced the signing of Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic.
Feyenoord has paid around €7 million for the 26-year-old, who has signed a deal until the summer of 2029.
After the departure of David Hanko and injury suffered by Thomas Beelen, Feyenoord were short of centre-backs. The arrival of Ahmedhodzic adds an extra option to Robin van Persie’s squad.
The Swede began his career with Nottingham Forest before spells with Malmö FF, Hobro IK, and Girondins Bordeaux. He has spent the last three seasons with Sheffield United.
Feyenoord are hoping that Ahmedhodzic will be available for the Champions League qualifier against Fenerbahce on Wednesday.