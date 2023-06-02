Feyenoord has confirmed the signing of Timon Wellenreuther on a permanent deal from Anderlecht.
The 27-year-old spent the season on loan at Feyenoord and the club had an option to make it permanent. They have now lifted that option.
Wellenreuther has signed a contract until the summer of 2025 with the Eredivisie champions and will be back-up to Justin Bijlow.
Wellenreuther told the Feyenoord website, “It has been a very nice and good season for both Feyenoord and for me personally. I quickly found my feet here and I’m glad I was able to contribute when I got the chance. I look forward to continuing the upward trend together after the summer break.”
Wellenreuther made 14 appearances for Feyenoord last season.