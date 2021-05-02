Feyenoord look set for the European playoffs after a shock 3-2 loss to bottom of the table, ADO Den Haag.
Feyenoord went into the game without captain Steven Berghuis, who was suspended, meaning Robert Bozeník was chosen to start up front.
The young striker has been criticised recently, but after only three minutes he netted the opening goal from an Orkun Kokcu cross. That early goal seemed to indicate that Feyenoord were in for an easy afternoon against an ADO Den Haag side that seems almost certain to be relegated.
However, ADO Den Haag equalised in the 13th minute with Jonas Arweiler latching onto a Vicente Besuijen pass before firing past Justin Bijlow. On the half-hour mark, Milan van Ewijk was brought down in the box and Nasser El Khayati made it 2-1 from the penalty spot.
Feyenoord lost Bryan Linssen through injury and João Teixeira came on as the visitors went in search of an equaliser before the break. It didn’t happen and Dick Advocaat made a triple change at half-time. Ridgeciano Haps, Nicolai Jørgensen, and Mark Diemers replaced Luis Sinisterra, Tyrell Malacia, and Kökcü.
The changes didn’t have the desired effect and El Khayati made it 3-1 in the 59th minute after he fooled Marcos Senesi before firing past Bijlow.
Jørgensen pulled a goal back with a header in the 70th minute but Feyenoord could not find an equaliser and in injury time, Jens Toornstra was sent off for his second yellow card.
Feyenoord are now five points behind Vitesse, who occupy fourth, and it seems certain now that they are going to be in the European playoffs. ADO Den Haag are bottom still and now six points behind 16th with three games left.