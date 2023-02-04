Feyenoord will be without Justin Bijlow for a period of time after the goalkeeper suffered a fractured wrist.
The goalkeeper has been in excellent form for the league leaders this season but he will not feature in the top-of-the-table clash against PSV on Sunday.
Feyenoord confirmed on Saturday that Bijlow had fractured his wrist and will be out for the time being, with no timescale given.
Feyenoord have Timon Wellenreuther and Ofir Marciano as their back-up goalkeepers.