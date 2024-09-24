Feyenoord will be without Santiago Gimenez for the rest of the year after the Mexican striker suffered an injury.
The striker was taken off during Feyenoord’s win over NAC Breda at the weekend and scans have shown that Gimenez has a thigh injury.
The club has now announced that Gimenez is set for three months out so that would rule him out until the start of 2025.
Gimenez will now miss a number of key games including their Champions League ties versus Girona, Benfica, Red Bull Salzburg, Manchester City and Sparta Prague. He also misses league games against Ajax, AZ Alkmaar and PSV Eindhoven.
Ayase Ueda is now set to be the starting striker in De Kuip.