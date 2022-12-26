Feyenoord will be without key centre-back Gernot Trauner for months after the defender suffered a knee injury.
The Austrian has been a key player for the Rotterdammers this summer but he has had to undergo knee surgery.
The expectation is that Trauner will now miss months of action, which will be a blow for Arne Slot with Feyenoord battling for the Eredivisie title.
Feyenoord may now enter the transfer market with some reports linking them with FC Twente defender Mees Hilgers.