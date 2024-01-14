Feyenoord threw away a 2-0 lead as NEC Nijmegen left De Kuip with a 2-2 draw.
Feyenoord seemed on course for a simple victory when Javairo Dilrosun made it 1-0 in the 17th minute. After being set up by Calvin Stengs, Dilrosun blasted the ball into the far corner.
Before the half-hour mark, the lead had doubled with Santiago Gimenez finishing off a pass from Mats Wieffer. Quinten Timber almost made it 3-0 but was denied by Jasper Cillessen.
NEC barely threatened but before the break, a free kick was headed on by Koki Ogawa and Dirk Proper finished at the back post to make it 2-1.
Eight minutes into the second half, the scores were level as Justin Bijlow misjudged a shot from Magnus Mattsson and the ball bounced into the net.
Feyenoord had over thirty minutes to net a winner but they failed to create any major chances and NEC managed to hold on for the point.
NEC is in 8th while Feyenoord are now 12 points behind leaders PSV Eindhoven.