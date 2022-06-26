According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord will sign AZ Alkmaar talent Mohamed Taabouni on a free transfer.

The young winger/midfielder has been considered one of the biggest talents in the AZ Alkmaar academy for the past few years, but he only made one first-team appearance.

AZ was looking to tie Taabouni down to a new deal, but instead he will leave on a free transfer to sign for Feyenoord.

Taabouni will complete his medical on Monday before signing a multi-year contract. He will be reunited with Arne Slot, who coached Taabouni at AZ Alkmaar.

The 20-year-old made 96 appearances for Jong AZ Alkmaar, scoring 15 times and adding 14 assists.




