According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord will sign AZ Alkmaar talent Mohamed Taabouni on a free transfer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The young winger/midfielder has been considered one of the biggest talents in the AZ Alkmaar academy for the past few years, but he only made one first-team appearance.
AZ was looking to tie Taabouni down to a new deal, but instead he will leave on a free transfer to sign for Feyenoord.
Taabouni will complete his medical on Monday before signing a multi-year contract. He will be reunited with Arne Slot, who coached Taabouni at AZ Alkmaar.
The 20-year-old made 96 appearances for Jong AZ Alkmaar, scoring 15 times and adding 14 assists.
Hope he will do well. AZ is a joke – they have one of the best academies and young players and yet they waste everybody as they are last in the league using young players.