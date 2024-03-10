Feyenoord had no trouble on Sunday evening as they comfortably defeated Heracles Almelo 3-0 in De Kuip.
The hosts began slowly and the best chances early on fell for Heracles but Bryan Limbombe and Jizz Hornkamp couldn’t find the net.
Feyenoord grew into it and Yankuba Minteh made it 1-0 in the 28th minute with his third goal in three games. Before the break, Mats Wieffer sent Sanitiago Gimenez in on goal and the striker calmly made it 2-0.
Igor Paixão came off the bench in the second half and he settled the game with a free kick into the top corner.
Feyenoord seals another three points which keeps them ten points behind PSV, while Heracles is 14th.