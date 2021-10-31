According to De Telegraaf, Feyenoord have set their sights on LA Galaxy director Dennis te Kloese as they seek a successor to Mark Koevermans.
Last week, Koevermans announced that he would be stepping down from the position of General Manager at Feyenoord.
According to De Telegraaf, Feyenoord is hoping to appoint te Kloese, and the first round of talks has taken place. However, an agreement has not yet been reached.
Te Kloese has a contract with LA Galaxy until the end of this calendar year and has been linked with positions at other MLS clubs including Houston Dynamo FC. The 47-year-old is said to be very happy in America, so it remains to be seen whether he would be interested in the job at Feyenoord.