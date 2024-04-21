Feyenoord have lifted the KNVB Cup after a slender 1-0 victory over NEC Nijmegen.
Arne Slot was without Mats Wieffer for the final, meaning Ramiz Zerrouki started in midfield. NEC lined up with an extra defender as Youri Baas came in for Sontje Hansen.
NEC had the better opportunities in the early stages and after half an hour, Tjarron Chery seemed to give them the lead. However, an offside saw the goal ruled out.
Feyenoord woke up after the scare but the closest they came in the first half was a Zerrouki effort over the bar.
Santiago Gimenez was denied by Jasper Cillessen early in the second half before the game was paused due to a banner catching fire in the crowd. After the delay, Feyenoord took the lead with Gimenez setting up Igor Paixao to beat Cillessen with a placed shot.
Feyenoord had control of the game but with eight minutes left, Yankuba Minteh got his second yellow card and they had to finish the match with ten men.
Lutsharel Geertruida had a goal disallowed for offside before NEC began a late offensive. Timon Wellenreuther denied both Rober Gonzalez and Philippe Sandler in stoppage time as Feyenoord held on.
Feyenoord lift their 14th KNVB Cup but first since the 2017/18 campaign.