Feyenoord have their first win in the Champions League after they defeated Girona 3-2 in Spain.
After their defeat at home to Bayer Leverkusen last time out, Feyenoord needed a big performance in Spain against a Girona side that had Donny van de Beek in their starting eleven.
The hosts made a good start and after 19 minutes, Hugo Bueno failed to clear a corner and David Lopez hammered the ball into the net from close range.
Feyenoord hit back and an own goal from Yangel Herrera made it 1-1 and shortly afterwards, Quinten Timber robbed the ball in midfield and Antoni Milambo was played in to put the visitors in front.
Before the break, it could have been 3-1 as Timber was brought down for a penalty but Ayase Ueda had his spot kick saved.
Early in the second half, David Hancko put the ball in his own net but he was lucky that Van de Beek was offside. Timon Wellenreuther then conceded a penalty but the Feyenoord goalkeeper saved the effort from Bojan Miovski.
Girona did eventually equalise as Arnaut Danjuma set up Van de Beek to score his first goal since 2022. However, Feyenoord resorted their lead as Ladislav Krejcí worked the ball into his own goal.
In stoppage time, Girona were denied a penalty and Feyenoord held on for their first away win in the Champions League since 2002.