PSV Eindhoven recorded their 15th straight victory in the Eredivisie with a comfortable 2-0 win over Heerenveen.
PSV have had an excellent week with their Champions League progression and the win in Rotterdam against Feyenoord. However, Heerenveen also arrived in Eindhoven confident after a run of good results.
Kees van Wonderen’s side had the first chance but Sven van Beek fired wide from a corner. Eventually, PSV took control and after half an hour, Guus Til tapped in a Malik Tillman cross.
Luuk de Jong thought he had made it 2-0 early in the second half but VAR ruled that the striker had handled the ball.
PSV continued to dominate and eventually, the 2-0 arrived through substitute Ricardo Pepi, who latched onto a Joey Veerman pass before slotting the ball past Andries Noppert.
Ion Nicolaescu hit the crossbar for Heerenveen late on but PSV eased through the final stages to seal their fifteenth win of the season. Heerenveen sits eighth.