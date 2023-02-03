Mark-Jan Fledderus is no longer the technical director of Groningen.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Fledderus has been in the role since 2019 but he will now depart four years later with the club sitting bottom of the Eredivisie.
Due to the crisis on the pitch in recent weeks, tension has built up behind the scenes and a lack of trust in his ability has resulted in Fledderus departing his role.
General director Wouter Gudde told the club website, “We are constantly talking to each other to see what is and what is not going well. This is also the case after the transfer window ended. For us, the conclusion was that there is insufficient confidence and perspective to continue the collaboration.”
Fledderus himself added, “Everything I’ve done at the club has only been for one purpose: serving the interests of FC Groningen. I am a fighter and a brawler and never give up, but I also understand that at some point the outcome may be that you break up. I am always competitive and still had the ambition to help FC Groningen against the wind, but unfortunately it ends here for me.”