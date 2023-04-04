Freiburg has reached the semi-final of the DFB Pokal after defeated Bayern Munich 2-1 in the Allianz Arena.
Only two Dutchmen started the clash with Mark Flekken in goal for Freiburg, while Matthijs de Ligt was in the Bayern line-up. Ryan Gravenberch and Daley Blind were on the bench.
Bayern seemed on their way to a comfortable win when Dayot Upamecano headed them in front after 19 minutes.
However, Freiburg quickly struck back through Nicolas Höfler and after that Bayern struggled to find the lead. In the 95th minute, Jamal Musiala handled the ball and Lucas Holer fired Freiburg to the last four.
Gravenberch and Blind remained on the bench for Bayern, who suffered their first loss under Thomas Tuchel.